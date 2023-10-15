Official: Mine injures 14-year-old boy in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 14-year-old boy was injured after a mine detonated in Kharkiv Oblast's Iziumskyi district on Oct. 15, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The boy was reportedly hospitalized.

“Once again, I urge the residents of Kharkiv Oblast to remember the high danger of mines and to be very careful," Syniehubov said.

Earlier on Oct. 15, a 14-year-old boy was killed and and a 12-year-old boy was injured after a mine exploded in a field in Mykolaiv Oblast's Bashtanka district.

Meanwhile, one person was killed and another injured as a result of mines in Chernihiv Oblast.

"Almost a third of our territory (Ukraine) is at risk due to unexploded ordnances," President Zelensky said on Oct. 14. "It is obvious that global support is needed to clear our land of Russian mines."

Back in August, former Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Ukraine is the "most heavily mined country in the world."