Russia strikes 7 communities on Sumy border

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 6, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

The day's attacks caused 139 explosions. Russian shelling struck the communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Novoslobidske, and Khotin, located along Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Russian troops attacked Sumy Oblast with artillery shelling, mortar shelling, machine gun fire, and grenade launchers.

In Khotin, two homes were damaged by shelling.

In Seredyna-Buda, shelling damaged a fence, an outbuilding, and a moped.

No casualties or injuries have been reported.

Many Russian-occupied regions of Sumy Oblast were liberated by Ukrainian troops in the spring of 2022. Russian reprisals have been relentless. The oblast suffers constant shelling, with the regions along the border enduring daily attacks.