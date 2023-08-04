Russian forces shell 9 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on August 4.

Over the course of the day, the oblast recorded more than 100 explosions. Russian troops used artillery, mortar shelling, and missiles to carry out the attacks.

The communities of Esman, Khotin, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Znob Novhorodske, Seredyna Buda, Druzhkivka, Yunakivka, and Nova Sloboda came under fire.

In the Nova Sloboda community, two private homes and a power line were destroyed.

No casualties were reported.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been experiencing daily assaults by Russian troops since parts of the oblast were liberated from in early April 2022.