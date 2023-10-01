Russian shelling kills 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 63-old man was killed by a Russian artillery attack while riding his bicycle in the town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, regional authorities announced on Oct. 1.

According to the report, the man died of his injuries on the spot.

Vovchansk, located only a few kilometers from the Russian border, was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022. The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the Russian border, have come under regular attack from Russian artillery since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Overnight on Oct. 1, Russian forces struck other locations in Kharkiv Oblast with missiles, mortars, and shells, causing damage to civilian infrastructure.