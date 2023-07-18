Russia shells village in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a village in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of July 18, the Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office reported.

Russian troops used rocket artillery to launch an attack on the village of Zhelanne Pershe, located in the Pokrovskyi district, at around 7.30 p.m. The attack injured five people, including two children.

Two boys, aged one and 13, were playing in the yard of a private house when the village came under fire. They both sustained injuries.

Three more victims were wounded in the attack: two women and a man, between the ages of 34 and 62. Currently, all the victims are receiving medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office announced that it was launching an investigation into the attack. The office continues to record every Russian military attack against civilians in order to investigate possible war crimes.

Large portions of Donetsk Oblast are occupied by Russian forces, and the region remains a target of recurrent attacks and shelling.

The attack on Zhelanne Pershe follows a massive strike in Odesa Oblast carried out "in retaliation" for the Crimean bridge attack.