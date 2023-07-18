Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia shells village in Donetsk Oblast, injuring 5

by Daria Bevziuk July 19, 2023 2:13 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled a village in Donetsk Oblast on the evening of July 18, the Donetsk Oblast prosecutor's office reported.

Russian troops used rocket artillery to launch an attack on the village of Zhelanne Pershe, located in the Pokrovskyi district, at around 7.30 p.m. The attack injured five people, including two children.

Two boys, aged one and 13, were playing in the yard of a private house when the village came under fire. They both sustained injuries.

Three more victims were wounded in the attack: two women and a man, between the ages of 34 and 62. Currently, all the victims are receiving medical assistance.

The prosecutor's office announced that it was launching an investigation into the attack. The office continues to record every Russian military attack against civilians in order to investigate possible war crimes.

Large portions of Donetsk Oblast are occupied by Russian forces, and the region remains a target of recurrent attacks and shelling.

The attack on Zhelanne Pershe follows a massive strike in Odesa Oblast carried out "in retaliation" for the Crimean bridge attack.

Ukraine's fight to bring Russian leadership to justice puts legal systems to ultimate test
In pursuit of justice for Russia’s many war crimes, Ukraine is actively seeking the establishment of an international tribunal. The International Criminal Court (ICC) has already launched investigations into alleged Russian war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in Ukraine. However, the…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
