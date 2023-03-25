Russia shells Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, killing 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Andriy Yermak head of Ukraine's presidential office, said on March 25 that Russian troops shelled the towns of Toretsk and Chasiv Yar in eastern Donetsk Oblast, killing two civilians.

According to the report, one Russian attack killed a man in Chasiv Yar, five kilometers west of the embattled town of Bakhmut. Meanwhile, a woman was killed in a separate attack on Toretsk, 20 kilometers south of Bakhmut.

A total of 1,431 people have been killed and 3,261 injured in Donetsk Oblast since the start of the full-scale invasion, Donetsk Oblast Governor Kyrylenko said on March 25. However, these numbers do not include casualty rates in occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate.

The battle for Bakhmut has been raging for the past eight months, with heavy losses incurred by both sides. However, Ukraine continues to hold the city.

On March 23, Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of the Land Forces, said that Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut are preparing to "take advantage" of Russian forces' massive losses and fatigue.