Russia shells Sumy region 36 times

by Kris Parker September 13, 2023 3:40 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled communities in Sumy Oblast on 36 occasions during Sept. 12, according to Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Putyvl, Myropillia came under fire, with 163 explosions recorded.

In Krasnopillia, 17 explosions from mortars and eight from rockets were recorded, as well as two attacks from so-called kamikaze drones, resulting in damage to the community’s water tower.

In the Khotin community, 34 explosions from mortars and two grenades dropped from quadcopter drones were recorded, while in Velyka Pysarivk six explosions from a grenade launcher, 21 from mortars, 14 from artillery, and four rockets fired from a helicopter were recorded. Additionally, one explosive device was dropped from a drone.

Artillery was responsible for eight explosions in Seredyna-Buda, which damaged one private house. Seven mines were dropped in Shalyhyne and 28 mortar rounds were fired into Esman, in addition to six artillery rounds.

No casualties have been reported, according to the administration.

Author: Kris Parker
