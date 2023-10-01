Russia shells Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Oct. 1, injuring one civilian, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

MLRS (Mulitple Launch Rocket System) attacks in the settlement of Druzhba left one resident wounded.

No additional casualties were reported.

Russian forces also attacked the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Svesa, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Bilopillia.

The attacks caused a total of 86 recorded explosions. Throughout the day, the Russian military barraged the Sumy border with mortar shelling, mines, missiles, and artillery.

Shelling is daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.