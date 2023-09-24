Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on Sept. 24, firing almost 80 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used unguided rockets to target the Khotin and Bilopillia communities, while the Krasnopillia communities was attacked with mortars and grenades. According to the administration, the Myropillia community was attacked with drones.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.