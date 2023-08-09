Russia shells kindergarten in Kherson, 1 civilian injured

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian artillery shelled a kindergarten in Kherson, injuring a 75-year-old locksmith, the Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 9.

"A 75-year-old locksmith suffered light injuries as a result of a (Russian) shelling," the administration wrote on Telegram at around 12:45 p.m., adding that the injured victim is receiving medical attention.

At around 1:30 p.m., Russian strikes damaged an energy facility in Kherson Oblast, leaving six settlements in the Bilozerka community without electricity.

On Aug. 8, Russian forces launched 66 strikes against Kherson Oblast, injuring two people, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.