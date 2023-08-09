Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 9, 2023 10:05 AM 2 min read
Damage to a house in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, as a result of shelling overnight on Aug. 9, 2023. (Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Governor Serhii Lysak / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been killed and 11 civilians have been injured a result of Russian attacks over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Aug. 9.

Russian forces targeted the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times overnight, killing an 18-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Three other men, aged 21, 35, and 44, were injured. Five houses, two farm buildings, a church, and several power lines were damaged.

Governor Vitalii Kim reported that Russia had shelled the area around the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight, following an artillery attack during the day on Ochakiv itself. The nearby village of Kutsurub was also attacked on Aug. 8, damaging houses and injuring two teenagers.

On Aug. 8, a Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 14-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Syniehubov added that six houses were damaged and two men were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan near Kharkiv on Aug. 8.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia targeted 21 settlements with 87 strikes over the last day, according to Governor Yurii Malashko. In Orikhiv, a 63-year-old man was wounded.  

Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of Kherson Oblast, reported on Aug. 9 that Russia attacked Kherson region 66 times over the past day, injuring two people.

Ukraine war latest: Counteroffensive is ‘challenging,’ says Zelensky as Western pressure mounts
Key developments on Aug. 8: * Russian Aug. 7 attack on Pokrovsk kills 9, injures 82 * Ukrainian forces hold initiative as counteroffensive underway, says Zelensky * Ukraine repels Russian attacks in Donetsk Oblast * UK imposes biggest sanctions against companies helping Russia’s military effort…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.