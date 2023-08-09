Russian attacks kill 1, injure 11 over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

One person has been killed and 11 civilians have been injured a result of Russian attacks over the past day, regional authorities reported on the morning of Aug. 9.

Russian forces targeted the city of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast three times overnight, killing an 18-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak said.

Three other men, aged 21, 35, and 44, were injured. Five houses, two farm buildings, a church, and several power lines were damaged.

Governor Vitalii Kim reported that Russia had shelled the area around the city of Ochakiv in Mykolaiv Oblast overnight, following an artillery attack during the day on Ochakiv itself. The nearby village of Kutsurub was also attacked on Aug. 8, damaging houses and injuring two teenagers.

On Aug. 8, a Russian attack on the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast injured a 14-year-old boy, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

Syniehubov added that six houses were damaged and two men were injured as a result of a Russian attack on the village of Kozacha Lopan near Kharkiv on Aug. 8.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russia targeted 21 settlements with 87 strikes over the last day, according to Governor Yurii Malashko. In Orikhiv, a 63-year-old man was wounded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the governor of Kherson Oblast, reported on Aug. 9 that Russia attacked Kherson region 66 times over the past day, injuring two people.