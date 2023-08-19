Russia's shelling of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1, injures 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, the Interior Ministry reported.

The attack killed an elderly woman and injured an elderly man, who was hospitalized, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, one residential house was damaged, and another building caught fire due to the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry/Telegram)

The front-line town of Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south.

On July 21, Russian troops shelled a settlement near Huliaipole, killing four workers of an agricultural enterprise.

Earlier on June 9, a Russian attack hit a hospital in Huliaipole with a guided aerial bomb, killing at least two people and injuring three others, the authorities reported.

A 46-year-old medical worker and a 55-year-old woman, who was passing by, were killed in the attack, the authorities said. Two nurses were reportedly wounded by debris.