Russia's shelling of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast kills 1, injures 1

by The Kyiv Independent news desk August 19, 2023 6:58 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry/Telegram)
Russian forces shelled the town of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, the Interior Ministry reported.

The attack killed an elderly woman and injured an elderly man, who was hospitalized, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, one residential house was damaged, and another building caught fire due to the attack.

The aftermath of the Russian attack on Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Aug. 19, 2023. (Photo: Interior Ministry/Telegram)

The front-line town of Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south.

On July 21, Russian troops shelled a settlement near Huliaipole, killing four workers of an agricultural enterprise.

Earlier on June 9, a Russian attack hit a hospital in Huliaipole with a guided aerial bomb, killing at least two people and injuring three others, the authorities reported.

A 46-year-old medical worker and a 55-year-old woman, who was passing by, were killed in the attack, the authorities said. Two nurses were reportedly wounded by debris.

Stranded civilians brave shelling, return to Ukraine’s front-line towns
ORIKHIV, HULIAIPOLE, Zaporizhzhia Oblast – A massive rumble shakes the basement under the partly destroyed administrative building, followed by another blast much closer. “Not good,” says 51-year-old Svitlana Mandrich, Orikhiv’s deputy mayor, looking warily at the sandbags protecting the cellar’s v…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
Editors' Picks

