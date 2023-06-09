Authorities: 2 killed in Russian attack on medical facility in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces hit a medical facility in Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, with a guided aerial bomb, the regional administration reported on June 9.

A 46-year-old medical worker and a 55-year-old woman, who was passing by, were killed in the attack, the authorities wrote. Two nurses were reportedly wounded by debris.

The front-line town of Huliaipole has been subjected to constant attacks from Russian positions in the south.

On June 8, Russian troops struck 21 settlements in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, using drones, artillery, and multiple-launch rocket systems, according to the regional administration.

No casualties were reported by the Russian attacks destroyed 24 houses in the region, the administration added.