Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injure civilian

Russian forces shelled the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets on May 12, injuring one person, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhiy Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, a 29-year-old man was injured, but he is in "satisfactory condition" at the hospital.

Rescue workers freed a 71-year-old woman from the rubble of a house, but she was not injured, according to Lysak.

There was extensive property damage as a result of the shelling.

Additionally, seven farm buildings were damaged and one was destroyed. Cars, fences, power lines, and gas boilers were also damaged.

A church, an administration building, and a shop were also hit.