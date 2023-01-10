Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells border settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv oblasts over 40 times on Jan. 10

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 10, 2023 5:47 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Ukraine’s Nothern Operational Command, Russian troops shelled the area of Senkivka village in Chernihiv Oblast with mortars 21 times at noon on Jan. 10.

Later in the day, Russian forces also hit the village of Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast 21 times at around 2 p.m., the military said. The military added there had been no casualties or destruction of civilian infrastructure in both settlements.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes. On Jan. 9 alone, the Russian military shelled several communities in Sumy Oblast close to the Russian border 94 times, reported regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi.

Ukraine war latest: Russia launches fresh major assault on 'practically destroyed' Soledar near Bakhmut
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
