Russia shells Sumy Oblast 94 times in one day

The Russian military shelled several communities close to the Russian border 94 times on Jan. 9, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a post on Telegram.

Russian forces fired almost at the Krasnopil, Shalyhinsk, Bilopil, and Yunakivska communities with artillery and mortars and dropped explosives from a drone, Zhyvytskyi said.

No casualties were reported.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.