Russia shells Sumy Oblast 94 times in one day
January 10, 2023 5:26 am
The Russian military shelled several communities close to the Russian border 94 times on Jan. 9, Sumy Oblast Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi said in a post on Telegram.
Russian forces fired almost at the Krasnopil, Shalyhinsk, Bilopil, and Yunakivska communities with artillery and mortars and dropped explosives from a drone, Zhyvytskyi said.
No casualties were reported.
Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is the target of daily Russian shelling and frequent missile strikes.
