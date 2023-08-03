Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on August 2.

Over the course of the day, the oblast faced 35 attacks resulting in at least 206 explosions. Russian troops used artillery, mortar shelling, and missiles launched from helicopters to carry out the attacks.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Myropillia, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, and Nova Sloboda came under fire.

In the Krasnopillia community, private residential buildings and farm buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. In Esman, the road surface was affected by shelling.

No casualties were reported.

Situated on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast has been confronting daily attacks ever since the liberation of certain areas from Russian occupation in April 2022.