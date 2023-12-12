Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat December 12, 2023 6:10 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city centre damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Oblast, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Druzhbivka, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery, mortar, rocket and drone attacks, while also dropping mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 70 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, home to approximately 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 26 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade, says commander
Key developments on Dec. 11: * Commander: Russia deploys reserves near Kupiansk, prepares blockade * Russia’s FSB claims it detained 18 ‘Ukrainian agents’ in Crimea this year * Air defense downs 18 drones, 8 missiles * UK, Norway announces support coalition to bolster Ukrainian Navy * Sweden…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Dmytro Basmat
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
3:29 AM

ISW: Russia makes limited advances along eastern front.

Russian forces have made "marginal advances" amid ongoing fighting in several positions in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, the U.S.-based think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report on Jan. 12.
12:02 AM

Commander: Ukraine needs more attack aircraft.

Ukraine requires more attack aircraft, including jets to support infantry and planes to fire long-range missiles, Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Syrskyi said in an interview with Reuters published on Jan. 12.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.