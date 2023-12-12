Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked eight communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 11, firing 18 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Znob-Novhorodske, Khotin, Druzhbivka, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with artillery, mortar, rocket and drone attacks, while also dropping mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 70 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, home to approximately 3,900 residents, experienced the most intense attacks, with 26 explosions recorded in the area. The community is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.