Russia claims drones shot down over Kursk, Bryansk oblasts

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed that air defense units destroyed two drones over the border Kursk and Bryansk oblasts on the evening of Sept. 24.

The ministry said that at about 8:30 p.m. local time, Russian air defense shot down a Ukrainian drone over Kursk Oblast. At about 10:20 p.m. local time, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that another drone was intercepted over Bryansk region.

No damage to infrastructure or casualties were reported as a result of the alleged incidents.

Claims of Ukrainian drone strikes within Russian territory have increased in recent weeks, though Kyiv seldom comments on the reports.

On Sept. 19, Russia claimed that air defense units destroyed two drones over Belgorod and Oryol oblasts, according to Russian state media agency RIA Novosti.