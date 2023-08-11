Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 11.

Over the course of the day, the oblast suffered nine attacks, resulting in at least 50 explosions. Russian forces deployed artillery, Iranian-made Shahed drones, and mortar shelling.

The communities of Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka came under fire.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, two private residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

No other casualties were reported.

Ukraine's northeastern border communities are frequent targets of heavy shelling from Russian forces.