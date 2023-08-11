Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Daria Bevziuk August 12, 2023 1:57 AM 1 min read
An apartment building in Bilopillia, Sumy Oblast, damaged by Russian shelling in March 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 11.

Over the course of the day, the oblast suffered nine attacks, resulting in at least 50 explosions. Russian forces deployed artillery, Iranian-made Shahed drones, and mortar shelling.

The communities of Nova Sloboda, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, and Yunakivka came under fire.

In the Seredyna-Buda community, two private residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling.

No other casualties were reported.

Ukraine's northeastern border communities are frequent targets of heavy shelling from Russian forces.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
