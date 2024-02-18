Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
Ukraine, POWs, News Feed, War crime
Edit post

Ukrainian army says Russian troops killed 2 Ukrainian POWs

by Alexander Khrebet February 18, 2024 7:59 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian military reported the Russian troops executed two Ukrainian soldiers that surrendered as prisoner of war in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 18, 2024. (Screenshot)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces killed two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 18, Ukraine's Ground Forces reported.

In a video published by the Ground Forces, Ukrainian soldiers approached a group of Russian troops in a trench. One of them started to shoot and killed two Ukrainian soldiers.

“The Russians once again showed their attitude to international humanitarian law by shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war,” the Ground Forces said in a Telegram post.

‘I want to go home’: Inside a Russian prisoner of war camp in Ukraine
Editor’s note: The location of the prisoner of the war detention center is undisclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent got vocal recorded agreement from the prisoners of the war to be interviewed and identified in the story. Undisclosed location in Western Ukraine – Private Alexey Strelk…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet

The killing of POWs violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

The Ground Forces did not specify the unit where the Ukrainian soldiers served.

This is not the first time Ukrainian officials have come across evidence of Russian servicemen torturing or executing Ukrainian POWs in violation of the Geneva Conventions.

Author: Alexander Khrebet
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

5:31 PM

Russia’s Medvedev threatens to nuke US, UK, Germany, Ukraine if Russia loses occupied territories.

"Attempts to restore Russia's 1991 borders will lead only to one thing - a global war with Western countries with the use of our entire strategic (nuclear) arsenal against Kyiv, Berlin, London, and Washington. And against all other beautiful historic places that have long been included in the flight targets of our nuclear triad," Medvedev said in a reference to the triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers with nuclear weapons.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
1:55 AM

Biden: US Congress to blame for fall of Avdiivka.

"This morning, Ukraine’s military was forced to withdraw from Avdiivka after Ukrainian soldiers had to ration ammunition due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction, resulting in Russia’s first notable gains in months," the White House statement said.
12:01 AM

Dutch PM: Russia is 'nothing compared to the collective EU economy.'

The EU's collective economic power is by far superior to Russia, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte told the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 17 in an interview at the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, adding that European nations must invest more in defense and support for Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.