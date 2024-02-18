Ukrainian army says Russian troops killed 2 Ukrainian POWs

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces killed two Ukrainian prisoners of war in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 18, Ukraine's Ground Forces reported.

In a video published by the Ground Forces, Ukrainian soldiers approached a group of Russian troops in a trench. One of them started to shoot and killed two Ukrainian soldiers.

“The Russians once again showed their attitude to international humanitarian law by shooting two Ukrainian prisoners of war,” the Ground Forces said in a Telegram post.

The killing of POWs violates the Geneva Convention and constitutes a war crime.

The Ground Forces did not specify the unit where the Ukrainian soldiers served.

This is not the first time Ukrainian officials have come across evidence of Russian servicemen torturing or executing Ukrainian POWs in violation of the Geneva Conventions.