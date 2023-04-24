Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on April 24, firing over 80 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Myropillia, Esman, Znob Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Seredyna Buda, and Yunakivka communities.

Russian forces targeted the Myropillia community, damaging three private residences and a shop, while the Esman community was attacked with mortars and artillery. A warehouse was damaged in the attack and a private residence caught fire as a result of the shelling.



No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

The military administration also said that no groups of deployable Russian forces were observed across the border.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.