Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on June 20, firing over 109 rounds from various types of weapons, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration update.

Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Velyka Pysarivka communities.

Russian forces targeted the Bilopillia community with artillery and mortars. A private residence and a vehicle were damaged in the attack. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast suffers from shelling more often than other border areas.

In the Yunakivka community, two private houses and a warehouse were damaged after the shelling. Russian forces also used at least ten explosives to attack the Khotin community.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.