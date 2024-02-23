Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attacks, Sumy Oblast, War
Edit post

Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert February 23, 2024 4:28 AM 1 min read
Illustrated map of Ukraine, with Sumy Oblast noted in red. (Ruslan Maiborodin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 22, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa were targeted in 10 separate attacks.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and small arms fire. The attacks caused at least 50 reported explosions in the area.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Shelling is a daily reality for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents experience multiple attacks per day. An attack on Bilopillia, a frequently targeted settlement, injured a local resident on Feb. 20.

Ukraine war latest: Ukrainian military says strike kills around 60 Russian soldiers in occupied Kherson Oblast
Key developments on Feb. 22: * Military: Ukrainian strike in occupied Kherson Oblast kills around 60 Russian soldiers * US State Department: ‘We do not believe Putin has advantage in the war’ * SBU: Russian strikes with North Korean missiles have killed 24 civilians in Ukraine * Denmark signs 1…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:47 AM

4 injured in Russia's attack on Dnipro.

At least four people were injured in Dnipro as Russia targeted the city with Shahed drones overnight on Feb. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak said.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.