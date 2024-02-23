Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Feb. 22, the regional military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Svesa were targeted in 10 separate attacks.

Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with mortar, artillery, and small arms fire. The attacks caused at least 50 reported explosions in the area.

No casualties or damages were reported.

Shelling is a daily reality for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, with residents experience multiple attacks per day. An attack on Bilopillia, a frequently targeted settlement, injured a local resident on Feb. 20.