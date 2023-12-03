Skip to content
Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran December 4, 2023 1:58 AM 1 min read
Russian forces attacked four settlements in Sumy Oblast on Dec. 3, the local military administration reported on Telegram.

Russia's military targeted the communities of Khotin, Putvyl, Krasnopillia, and Nova Sloboda with mortar shelling.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The community of Krasnopillia, home to roughly 7,800 residents, experienced the most intense attacks. The town is located some 12 kilometers west of the Russia-Ukraine border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements endure multiple attacks per day.

Author: Rachel Amran
