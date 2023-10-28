Russia shells 4 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked four communities near Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 28, causing nine explosions, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, and Hlukhiv, firing four times throughout the day.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, and artillery, according to the Ukrainian military.

Sumy Oblast has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.