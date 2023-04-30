Russia shells 3 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported that Russian troops shelled three communities in Sumy Oblast on April 30. According to officials, Russian forces targeted the communities of Seredyna-Buda, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman.

Officials recorded over 54 strikes with artillery, mortars and grenade launchers in the settlements.

Russia’s shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community damaged one private residence. Russian forces also launched 10 missiles from the helicopter on the settlement damaging three houses and a gas station. No casualties have been reported by the administration.

Russian forces also fired at the Znob-Novhorodske community with Grad MLRS. There is no information about casualties and damages yet.

Sumy Oblast is located at Ukraine’s northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian attacks across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian control in early April 2022.