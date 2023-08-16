Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled seven communities in Sumy Oblast on Aug. 16, firing more than 200 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Mykolaiv, and Myropillia communities.

Russian forces used mortars to target the Myropillia, Krasnopillia, and Seredyna-Buda communities. A horse was killed in the shelling of the Seredyna-Buda community, no human casualties were reported. The Shalyhyne community was attacked with explosives, while the Yunakivka community was targeted with grenade launchers.

According to the post, there were no major damages following the attacks.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in early April 2022.