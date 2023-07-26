Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled 10 communities in Sumy Oblast on July 25, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

In the last 24 hours, the region faced 32 attacks and over 200 explosions. Russian forces deployed artillery and mortars to launch the strikes.

The communities of Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda, Seredyna Buda, Yunakivka, Esman, Znob Novhorodske, and Hlukhiv came under fire.

In the Nova Sloboda community, one private residential building and electrical grid was damaged in a mortar shelling. No other damage to civilian or critical infrastructure has been reported yet.

Located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia, Sumy Oblast has been under almost daily assault since certain areas of the region were liberated from Russian occupation in April 2022.