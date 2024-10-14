Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, France, Prisoners, Civil Rights, Foreign Agents Law
Edit post

Russia sentences French national to 3 years in prison over alleged foreign agents violation

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk October 14, 2024 5:49 PM 1 min read
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a "foreign agent", stands inside a defendants' cage during a hearing in Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky district court on Oct. 14, 2024. Vinatier was subsequently convicted and sentenced to three years in prison. (Alexander Nemenov/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court sentenced on Oct. 14 French national Laurent Vinatier to three years and three months in prison over allegedly violating Russia's "foreign agents" legislation.

Vinatier, who holds a PhD and works for the Swiss Center for Humanitarian Dialogue (HD), was arrested while visiting Russia in June for reportedly failing to register as a foreign agent.

The "foreign agents" designation requires people and entities who allegedly receive "support" from abroad to place a disclaimer in all of their publishing and mandates strict financial reporting. It is broadly seen as a means to repress domestic opposition.

Russian investigators claimed that beyond the violation of the foreign agents registration, Vinatier had plead guilty to illegally obtaining information about the military.

There is no way to independently verify the validity of Vinatier's alleged confession. Russia does not provide transparent access to its legal system, and international human rights organizations have long detailed rampant abuse in prisons, as well as the use of torture to coerce confessions.

Russia has routinely arrested foreign nationals, a number of whom were released in a high-profile prisoner exchange in August. Moscow has been accused of detaining foreigners on trumped-up charges and holding them as hostages to leverage the release of Russian nationals held in the West.

Killers, spies and smugglers – the Russians released in historic prisoner swap
Kremlin’s assassin, Vadim Krasikov, has been imprisoned in Germany since 2021 after being given a life sentence for murdering Zelimkhan Khangoshvili.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:32 PM

Russian drone attack on Kherson Oblast kills 2.

A civilian vehicle with five people inside was targeted with an FPV drone, killing two women aged 72 and 56, as well as injuring a 72-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, according to the regional prosecutor's office.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.