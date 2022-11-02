Russia says nuclear powers teetering 'on brink of armed conflict.'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that provocations with weapons of mass destruction may lead to "catastrophic consequences."

The ministry blamed the West for the escalation and claimed that it sought to prevent a nuclear conflict.

Russia has repeatedly threatened to use nuclear weapons since it launched the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Russian military leaders have discussed how and when Moscow might use tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine, the New York Times reported, citing anonymous U.S. intelligence officials.

“The conversations alarmed the Biden administration because they showed how frustrated Moscow had become over its battlefield setbacks in Ukraine,” the NYT wrote.