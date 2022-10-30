Official: Russia regularly hits Dnipropetrovsk Oblast from nuclear plant territory in Enerhodar

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have been regularly attacking Nikopol from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in occupied Enerhodar, according to Mykola Lukashuk, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council. "They know (Ukraine) won't strike back," Lukashuk said.

"Russian soldiers are monsters," Lukashuk said. "But I have no doubts that our army will liberate Enerhodar," he added.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko said Russian forces shelled Nikopol overnight on Oct. 30 using heavy artillery. A gas pipeline and at least 10 high-rises and private residences were damaged. A 73-year-old woman was injured, according to Lukashuk.

Russian forces increased the shelling of Nikopol in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast in mid-July, including from the territory of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

