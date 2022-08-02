Russia's Supreme Court labels Azov ‘terrorist organization’

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Supreme Court labeled the Azov Regiment as a terrorist organization, banning its activities on the territory of Russia. The unit had previously been listed as extremist. Russia's embassy in the U.K. on July 30 tweeted that "Azov militants deserve execution... they deserve a humiliating death." Many of the victims in the attack on the Olenivka prisoner camp in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast on July 28 were members of the Azov Regiment, a unit within the National Guard of Ukraine, who took part in the defense of Azvostal in Mariupol and were supposed to be part of a prisoner exchange.