Russia ramps up attacks against civilians over Orthodox Christmas, kills at least 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk January 7, 2023 11:39 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops continued to “terrorize” civilians across Ukraine despite the Kremlin’s supposed 36-hour ceasefire over Orthodox Christmas, killing and wounding scores of civilians living close to the front line, Ukrainian governors said on Jan. 7.

Attacks against civilians were reported in at least seven regions in Ukraine’s east and south over the past 24 hours, killing at least three people and injuring 14.

Russian troops shelled the southern Kherson Oblast 39 times over the past day, with residential buildings and a fire station building coming under fire in the liberated city of Kherson, Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said on Jan. 7.

A first responder was killed in Kherson, and seven civilians were wounded across the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast on Jan. 6, according to Yanushevych.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said on Jan. 7 that two civilians were killed in Bakhmut and a nearby town of Krasna Hora over the past day. Seven others were wounded, he added.

Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian troops continued to “terrorize” civilians in his northeastern region over the past day, with liberated areas, as well as territories close to the Russian border, coming under attacks.

While there were no casualties, residential and commercial buildings were damaged, according to the governor.

In the neighboring Sumy Oblast, a settlement close to the Russian border was struck during the day, but there were no further attacks during the night, according to Governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky.

Down in the southeast, Russian troops shelled 16 settlements of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging residential buildings and undisclosed infrastructure sites, according to the regional military administration.

Russian troops also attacked the southern Mykolaiv Oblast on Jan. 6, but no casualties were reported.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
