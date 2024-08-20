Russia preparing new attacks in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, military says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has increased aerial reconnaissance and is preparing new assault operations in Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine's Kharkiv group of forces reported on Aug. 20.

Vovchansk is an embattled town some 60 kilometers (37 miles) northeast of Kharkiv that has seen heavy battles since Russia launched a new offensive in the area in May.

"In Vovchansk, the enemy has increased aerial reconnaissance and is preparing for assault operations," the military's statement read.

Russia has also intensified aerial reconnaissance in Hlyboke, a village roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) west of Vovchansk, and is redeploying units of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorized Rife Division, according to the statement.

Russian forces are reportedly forming assault groups from the 7th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the 11th Army Corps near Lyptsi – a village just south of Hlyboke – to "replenish their losses."

Five clashes took place over the past day, with Russia losing 76 soldiers killed and wounded, and one of them captured. Moscow's troops also lost one tank, 10 artillery systems, 57 drones, and other equipment, the military said.

While initially gaining ground in May, the Russian offensive in northern Kharkiv Oblast has quickly bogged down, with Russian troops reportedly suffering heavy losses. The intensity of fighting has decreased somewhat compared to other sectors, though several reports of Russia preparing new attacks have emerged since then.

Some observers believe that the offensive helped to stretch Ukrainian forces as Russia intensified its push in Donetsk Oblast, focusing on towns like Pokrovsk, Toretsk, and Chasiv Yar.