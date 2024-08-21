Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Kursk Oblast, Ukraine's military intelligence, War
Edit post

Russia plans to respond to Ukraine's Kursk Oblast incursion, military intelligence says

by Kateryna Denisova and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 21, 2024 5:12 PM 2 min read
A view in the city after Ukrainian forces entered the town of Sudzha in Russia's Kursk Oblast on Aug. 16, 2024. (Kostiantyn Liberov/Libkos/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia is planning to respond to Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast, Vadym Skibitsky, the deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence agency, said during an event in Kyiv on Aug. 21, Lb.ua media outlet reported.

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief, Oleksandr Syrskyi, said that Kyiv had advanced between 28-35 kilometers (18-21 miles) into Russia's Kursk Oblast as the unprecedented incursion entered its third week.

According to Syrskyi, Ukraine has captured 1,263 square kilometers (488 square miles) of Russian territory and 93 settlements.

"The operation is ongoing. Russia is planning a response. There are plans, we know about them. Our government and military leadership know about them so they can continue it (the operation) and disrupt the (Russian) plans," Skibitsky said.

The experience gained during the Kherson and Kharkiv counteroffensives in 2022 helped Kyiv launch the Kursk operation, Skibitsky said.

"This is the next operation (in Kursk Oblast), which allows us to gain real combat experience in conducting offensive operations. This is very positive because this experience is necessary for the liberation of our territories," the major general added.

A map of claimed Ukrainian advance in Russia's Kursk Oblast as of Aug. 20, 2024. The reportedly damaged stationary bridges were located in the settlements of Glushkovo, Zvannoe, and Karyzh. Source: Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)

According to Skibitsky, Kyiv's incursion into Kursk Oblast will "change a lot" in the world's attitude towards Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine would not need to launch the incursion into Kursk Oblast if partners had allowed Kyiv to use Western-supplied long-range weapons against targets on Russian soil.

Ukraine did not disclose preparations for an operation to the country's allies because the world might consider it crossing Russia's "strictest of all red lines," he said.

Kyiv said that rather than capturing Russian territory, the incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives by preventing cross-border attacks and diverting Russian reinforcements.

Ukraine’s ‘buffer zone’ in Kursk Oblast – here’s what you need to know
Ukraine aims to establish a buffer zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Aug. 18, as he outlined some of the strategic aims of the ongoing operation. “It is now our primary task in defensive operations overall to destroy as much Russian war potential as possible and
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
11:39 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 5, injure 31 over past day.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the number of casualties in a previously reported Russian strike on children's cafe in the village of Malokaterynivka rose to one killed — a 14-year-old boy — and nine injured, six of whom were children. Previously, the number of casualties stood at one killed and four injured.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.