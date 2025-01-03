Skip to content
News Feed, Syria, Russia, Ukraine's military intelligence, Military equipment, Africa
Russia plans to redeploy some arms, equipment from Syria to Libya, Ukraine's intel claims

by Kateryna Denisova January 3, 2025 1:55 PM 2 min read
An aerial view shows the Syrian Arwad Island off the coast of Tartus, on Dec. 18, 2024. (Omar HAJ Kadour/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is planning to ship some military equipment and weapons from the Tartus naval base in Syria to Libya, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) claimed on Jan. 3.

Rebels overthrew the Russia-backed regime of former Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad in early December. Amid the fall of Assad's rule, Russia has reportedly begun withdrawing its naval and military assets from Syria.

Some mercenaries of Russia's Africa Corps are stationed at the Tartus base on the Mediterranean coast, HUR said.

Russia's Africa Corps reportedly emerged in 2023 and consists of over 2,000 soldiers and officers, as well as experienced mercenaries, many of whom previously served in the Wagner Group.

Africa Corps, sharing the name with Nazi World War II-era units in Africa, was likely previously deployed in Syria, Libya, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

According to the agency, Russian large landing ships Ivan Gren and Alexander Otrakovsky, as well as the dry cargo ship Sparta, are scheduled to arrive in the Syrian port on Jan. 5.

Two more Russian vessels — the universal cargo vessel Sparta II and the tanker Ivan Skoblev — are expected to arrive on Jan. 8.

"Russia plans to use the Sparta and Sparta II cargo ships to transport military equipment and weapons from Syria to Libya," HUR said.

Another Russian warship, the frigate Admiral Golovko, is reportedly planning to refuel.

Armored personnel carriers, presumably taken from Syria, had already been relocated to one of the airfields in Russia's Vladimir Oblast, the agency noted.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify these claims.

Earlier, HUR said that losing the Tartus and Khmeimim bases would significantly damage Russia's presence in the Middle East and solidify its defeat in the region.

Fall of Assad’s regime disrupts Russian army recruitment in Syria
The collapse of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria following a lightning rebel offensive in November has shaken Assad-ally Russia’s near-decade of influence in the country. It has also had one other lesser-known consequence: disrupting Moscow’s ability to recruit Syrian fighters for its war in Ukr…
The Kyiv IndependentKostiantyn Nechyporenko
Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

2:46 PM

Ukraine's largest steelmaker launches production of Patriot system armor.

"In a month and a half, we created a project from scratch and made a shield from Metinvest's Ukrainian armor steel for the Patriot air defense system crew, which guarantees protection against debris damage to both the defenders and the air defense control center," said Oleksandr Myronenko, a COO of Metinvest Group.
12:57 PM

Ukrainians in Poland receive fake military summonses.

Poland's Office for Foreigners, which the letter falsely attributes as the author, stressed that it did not issue the document and that its content is fake. Ukraine's Embassy in Warsaw also denied the document's authenticity.
12:06 PM

Next Ramstein summit to be held on Jan. 9.

The meeting will be the first since October 2024, when a leader-level summit in Germany was postponed after U.S. President Joe Biden canceled his foreign trips to handle Hurricane Milton.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.