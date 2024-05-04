Russia places President Zelensky on criminal 'wanted' list

This audio is created with AI assistance

President Volodymyr Zelensky has been placed on a criminal "wanted" list by Russia for unspecified crimes, it was reported on May 4.

Zelensky now appears on a list of alleged criminals compiled by the Russian Interior Ministry, which said he was being sought "under an article of the criminal code" without providing further details.

His entry includes details such as his date of birth and a pre-full-scale invasion picture of the president, Russian media reported.

МВД объявило в розыск Владимира Зеленского



За что именно украинского президента ищут в России неизвестно. pic.twitter.com/GC7k0guuSe May 4, 2024

Zelensky joins several other international figures who the Kremlin have taken exception to since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In retaliation for issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, it added members of the International Criminal Court in September.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against the ICC members responsible for issuing the arrest warrant, namely Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.

All four ICC officials were later added to Russia's wanted list, sparking denouncements by The Hague court.

The ICC in March also issued arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders for carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022- 2023.

Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov "are each allegedly responsible" for a number of war crimes, including "directing attacks at civilian sites," the court said.