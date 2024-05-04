Skip to content
Russia places President Zelensky on criminal 'wanted' list

by Chris York May 4, 2024 5:56 PM 2 min read
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a statement during a press conference with Poland's Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki at the Prime Minister Chancellery in Warsaw, Poland on April 5, 2023. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
President Volodymyr Zelensky has been placed on a criminal "wanted" list by Russia for unspecified crimes, it was reported on May 4.

Zelensky now appears on a list of alleged criminals compiled by the Russian Interior Ministry, which said he was being sought "under an article of the criminal code" without providing further details.

His entry includes details such as his date of birth and a pre-full-scale invasion picture of the president, Russian media reported.

Zelensky joins several other international figures who the Kremlin have taken exception to since the launch of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In retaliation for issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin last year, it added members of the International Criminal Court in September.

The Investigative Committee of Russia opened a case against the ICC members responsible for issuing the arrest warrant, namely Prosecutor Karim Khan and judges Tomoko Akane, Rosario Salvatore Aitala, and Sergio Gerardo Ugalde Godinez.

All four ICC officials were later added to Russia's wanted list, sparking denouncements by The Hague court.

The ICC in March also issued arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders for carrying out strikes on Ukrainian electricity infrastructure during the winter of 2022- 2023.

Lieutenant General Sergei Kobylash and Admiral Viktor Sokolov "are each allegedly responsible" for a number of war crimes, including "directing attacks at civilian sites," the court said.

New ICC chief on Putin: ‘Heaven’s vengeance is slow but sure’
The new Head of the International Criminal Court (ICC) Tomoko Akane told Kyodo News on March 20 that “Heaven’s vengeance is slow but sure” when asked what fate awaits Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Author: Chris York
