Russia launches over 1,000 aerial weapons against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk September 22, 2024 12:56 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 20, 2024. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched nearly 30 missiles, around 400 drones, and more than 900 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 22, as he called for Ukraine to be given long-range strike capabilities.

On Sept. 21 alone, 21 people were injured in Kharkiv when Russia targeted an apartment building with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb.

The day before, a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih killed a 12-year-old boy and two women aged 75 and 79.

Over the past week, at least 31 civilians have been killed and over 200 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine.

"We need to strengthen our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure safety," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this. We will continue these discussions next week."

Ukraine has been restricted from using weapons supplied by its Western partners to strike deep inside Russia due to fears of escalation.

Ukraine argues that striking military targets, such as airfields, would save the lives of civilians, as it would destroy the Russian aircraft that launch bombs and missiles against Ukrainian cities.

While the U.S. eased restrictions on the use of certain arms just across the border after a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in May, limits on long-range strikes deep inside Russia remain in place.

Reports emerged earlier in September that the U.S. and U.K. were preparing plans to further ease the restrictions, but no change in policy has so far been announced.

‘Russia must feel it’s going to lose’ – Zelensky’s ‘victory plan,’ explained
More than 2.5 years into Russia’s full-scale invasion, as Moscow continued to make rapid advances in the east and launch relentless missile attacks across Ukraine, Kyiv seemed to be facing a stark choice: make territorial concessions for an unjust peace or prepare for a prolonged war, sacrificing mo…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.