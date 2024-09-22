Russia launches over 1,000 aerial weapons against Ukraine in a week, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has launched nearly 30 missiles, around 400 drones, and more than 900 guided aerial bombs at Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sept. 22, as he called for Ukraine to be given long-range strike capabilities.

On Sept. 21 alone, 21 people were injured in Kharkiv when Russia targeted an apartment building with a FAB-250 guided aerial bomb.

The day before, a Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih killed a 12-year-old boy and two women aged 75 and 79.

Over the past week, at least 31 civilians have been killed and over 200 injured in Russian attacks across Ukraine.

"We need to strengthen our capabilities to better protect lives and ensure safety," Zelensky said.

"Ukraine needs full long-range capabilities, and we are working to convince our partners of this. We will continue these discussions next week."

Ukraine has been restricted from using weapons supplied by its Western partners to strike deep inside Russia due to fears of escalation.

Ukraine argues that striking military targets, such as airfields, would save the lives of civilians, as it would destroy the Russian aircraft that launch bombs and missiles against Ukrainian cities.

While the U.S. eased restrictions on the use of certain arms just across the border after a Russian offensive in Kharkiv Oblast in May, limits on long-range strikes deep inside Russia remain in place.

Reports emerged earlier in September that the U.S. and U.K. were preparing plans to further ease the restrictions, but no change in policy has so far been announced.