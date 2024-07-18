Russian bombers must be destroyed before launching attacks on Ukraine, diplomat says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian fighter bombers must be destroyed before they launch bombs and missiles at Ukraine, Viktoria Kuvshynnikova, acting permanent representative to OSCE, said on July 18 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Ukrinform reported.

Russia used more than 700 guided aerial bombs, about 170 drones, and 80 missiles against Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

"There can be no safe places for murderers... International law requires that all necessary measures be taken to create a safe haven for civilians. By striking legitimate military targets deep inside Russia, we will protect them," Kuvshynnikova said, referring to the U.N. Charter, which provides for the right to self-defense.

She urged the nations to supply Ukraine with air defenses, artillery shells and long-range weapons.

"Let us recall all the critical decisions made over the past two years. None of them led to escalation, despite Russia's threats," the diplomat said.

"On the contrary, indecisiveness in action was used by Moscow to escalate violence. It is time for the free world to seize the initiative once and for all."

Kyiv continues to urge Washington to allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia, including military aircraft stationed on bases. The U.S. granted Ukraine limited permission to use certain American weapons to strike Russian targets near the border.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has fully stopped Moscow’s Kharkiv offensive due to the lifting of the ban to strike targets within Russian territory.