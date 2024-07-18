Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Aircraft, guided bomb, Russia, War, Russian attacks, OSCE
Russian bombers must be destroyed before launching attacks on Ukraine, diplomat says

by Kateryna Denisova July 19, 2024 12:17 AM 2 min read
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 23: An aerial view of a residential building damaged as result of Russian aerial bombing on June 23, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Rescue operations were completed at the site of an aerial bomb impact on a 5-story residential building in the Osnovyansk district. (Photo by Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian fighter bombers must be destroyed before they launch bombs and missiles at Ukraine, Viktoria Kuvshynnikova, acting permanent representative to OSCE, said on July 18 at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna, Ukrinform reported.

Russia used more than 700 guided aerial bombs, about 170 drones, and 80 missiles against Ukraine over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Guided aerial bombs are precision-guided munitions that have a shorter range than missiles, but are far cheaper to produce. The weapons are launched from aircraft within Russian territory, outside the range of Ukrainian air defense.

"There can be no safe places for murderers... International law requires that all necessary measures be taken to create a safe haven for civilians. By striking legitimate military targets deep inside Russia, we will protect them," Kuvshynnikova said, referring to the U.N. Charter, which provides for the right to self-defense.

She urged the nations to supply Ukraine with air defenses, artillery shells and long-range weapons.

"Let us recall all the critical decisions made over the past two years. None of them led to escalation, despite Russia's threats," the diplomat said.

"On the contrary, indecisiveness in action was used by Moscow to escalate violence. It is time for the free world to seize the initiative once and for all."

Kyiv continues to urge Washington to allow Ukraine to hit targets deep inside Russia, including military aircraft stationed on bases. The U.S. granted Ukraine limited permission to use certain American weapons to strike Russian targets near the border.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine has fully stopped Moscow’s Kharkiv offensive due to the lifting of the ban to strike targets within Russian territory.

Zelensky: Lifting ban on strikes on Russian territory did not lead to escalation
“The fewer restrictions we have on the use of effective weapons, the more Russia will seek peace,” Zelensky said, addressing the Fourth European Political Community summit in the U.K. on July 18.
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
10:21 PM

Zelensky meets Britain's King Charles.

President Volodomyr Zelensky met with Britain's King Charles on July 18, and in a post on social media thanked the U.K. for being "one of Ukraine's closest and most important allies."
3:15 PM

Compassion alone 'will not protect Ukraine,' Danish PM says.

Ukraine's partners must continue to deliver support and scale up their own military capabilities, as compassion "will not protect Ukraine," Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said at the European Political Community Summit on July 18, attended by a Kyiv Independent reporter.
2:34 PM
Video

When Russia attacks, they come: Ukraine's first responders.

Rescuers of the Mobile Rescue Center of the State Emergency Service come to the sites of aerial attacks to sort through the most difficult rubble in search of living and dead people. We followed them to understand what it takes to be a first responder in wartime Ukraine.
12:17 PM

Zelensky arrives in UK, meets Zaluzhnyi.

President Volodymyr Zelensky landed in the U.K. on July 18, where immediately met Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Ukraine's former commander-in-chief and recently-appointed ambassador to the U.K.
Editors' Picks

