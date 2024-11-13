Three years of reporting, funded by our readers — become a member now and help us prepare for 2025.
News Feed, Kyiv, Ukraine, War, Missile attack, Ballistic missile
Civilian injured after Russia launches combined attack on Kyiv, region

by Dmytro Basmat and Martin Fornusek and The Kyiv Independent news desk November 13, 2024 8:00 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, following a Russian strike on Nov. 13, 2024. (State Emergency Service).
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a combined drone and missile attack on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast overnight on Nov. 13, authorities said.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions and active air defenses in the capital at around 7:20 a.m.

A 48-year-old man suffered head injuries in Kyiv Oblast as a result of fallen debris. A fire also broke out in a warehouse in the Brovary district near Kyiv, the regional military administration and the State Emergency Service said.

Russia attacked the city with air-launched cruise missiles, as well as Iskander-M or North Korean KN-23/24 ballistic missiles. Attack drones like Shaheds or Gerans were also deployed, authorities said.

Ukrainian air defenses reportedly shot down "several cruise missiles and ballistic missiles and up to 10 drones."

A fire broke out in a warehouse in the Brovary district, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, following a Russian strike on Nov. 13, 2024. (State Emergency Service).
The Kyiv City Military Administration said that power shortages may be introduced as a preventative measure as Russia continues to attack energy infrastructure ahead of the upcoming winter months.

The capital has been bracing for intensified missile strikes with the coming winter. Russia previously launched a combined missile and drone strike on Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 8 for the first time since early September.

In turn, Kyiv has been subjected to drone attacks on a regular basis in the past two months. Experts have previously told the Kyiv Independent this could be a tactic to wear down air defenses ahead of a mass-missile strike targeting the country's already battered civilian energy infrastructure.

Russian training exercise sparks mass air strike alert across Ukraine
In Kyiv and cities across Ukraine, sirens sounded, people headed to shelters, and emergency blackouts were introduced.
The Kyiv IndependentChris York
Authors: Dmytro Basmat, Martin Fornusek, The Kyiv Independent news desk
