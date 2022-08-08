Russia kills 5, injures 17 in Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Russian military killed one civilian in Bakhmut, two in Soledar, one in Mariinka and one in Selydove on Aug. 7. According to Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February, at least 700 civilians have been killed in the region, and another 1,798 have been wounded. It is currently impossible to estimate the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha, two cities occupied by Russia.