Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Russian forces continue offensive operations near Avdiivka

by Olena Goncharova November 4, 2023 5:37 AM 1 min read
Flags at the entrance to Avdiivka on Oct. 26, 2023. Fighting has intensified in recent days after Russia launched a major offensive here earlier this month. (Kostya Liberov / Libkos via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have made confirmed gains on Avdiivka’s northern flank in Donetsk Oblast, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest assessment.

Geolocated footage published on Nov. 3 indicates that Russian forces advanced southwest of Krasnohorivka, some four kiloemetrs north of Avdiivka towards the railway line north of the city.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces continued to resist Russian advances near Avdiivka and repelled more than 17 Russian assaults near Stepove (three kilometres north of Avdiivka), Sieverne (six kilometers west of Avdiivka), Tonenke (seven kilometers west of Avdiivka), and Pervomaiske (11 kilometers southwest of Avdiivka).

The Tavria group of forces' spokesperson, Oleksandr Shtupun, later said that there were no active combat engagements near Avdiivka but that Ukrainian forces expect ”the situation to worsen” in the area.

Avdiivka City Military Administration Head Vitaliy Barabash reported that Russian forces are heavily shelling Ukrainian positions in Avdiivka and that infantry battles are ongoing north and south of the settlement. In the meantime, a Russian milblogger claimed that Russian forces made unspecified advances southeast of Avdiivka as of Nov. 3.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
