Russia has lost over 8,000 units of military equipment since Feb. 24

The Russian military has lost at least 8,044 units of equipment since the start of the invasion, according to the Oryx analytical project. Of those, at least 4,927 have been destroyed, 198 damaged, and 300 abandoned. Another 2,619 units were captured by Ukrainian forces. The information is collected using photos, videos and other publicly available data.

The analysts believe that the actual figures for Russian lost equipment may even be considerably higher, as the report limited its findings to equipment which could be clearly verified.