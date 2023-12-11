Skip to content
General Staff: Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 11, 2023 8:08 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian soldiers are seen in a tank as Russia and Ukraine war continues in the direction of Avdiivka in Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on Dec. 1, 2023. (Ozge Elif Kizil/Anadolu via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia has lost 339,850 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 11.

This number includes 1,030 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 5,655 tanks, 10,560 armored fighting vehicles, 10,636 vehicles and fuel tanks, 8,070 artillery systems, 919 multiple launch rocket systems, 605 air defense systems, 324 airplanes, 324 helicopters, 6,154 drones, 22 ships and boats, and one submarine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
US, UK attack Houthi military targets in Yemen.

The militaries of the U.S. and U.K. launched strikes against multiple targets in Houthi-controlled regions of Yemen on Jan. 11 in response to Houthi attacks on Red Sea ships, U.S. President Joe Biden confirmed in a press statement.
American microchips are killing Ukrainians.

Despite the West's effort to suffocate Russia's war machine through sanctions by banning export of crucial components, Western-made parts such as microchips are still found in Russian weapons. How did they end up there? Find out in our video.
