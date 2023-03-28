Russia fires at Sumy Oblast at least 100 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled four communities in Sumy Oblast on March 28, the regional military administration reported on Telegram.

Russian troops reportedly targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, and Esman using artillery and mortars.

The Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported no damages or casualties.

No Russian offensive groups were detected near the state border, according to the military.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia in the northeast, has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.