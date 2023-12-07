Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia detains Belarusian over alleged Ukraine-orchestrated train sabotage

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk December 7, 2023 2:57 PM 3 min read
Alleged footage of a train detonated in Russia's far eastern republic of Buryatia likely capturing consequences of the second explosion overnight on Nov. 30-Dec. 1, 2023. Footage published on Dec. 1, 2023. (Baza/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a Belarusian national they claim was involved in Ukraine-orchestrated attacks on a key railway line in Russia's far eastern republic of Buryatia the previous week, state news agency TASS reported on Dec. 7.

The explosions were reported in Ukrainian media as an operation by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to disable the Baikal-Amur railway line, a key route for Russian military logistics.

The SBU orchestrated the first stage of the operation overnight on Nov. 29-30, when a freight train passing through the 15-kilometer-long Severomuysky Tunnel exploded, Ukrainska Pravda said, citing its sources in the security services.

Due to the explosion, Russian trains had to take an alternative route via a 35-meter-high overpass called the Devil's Bridge.

Explosives reportedly detonated just as another train was passing over the bridge at around midnight local time on Dec. 1, according to Ukrainska Pravda.

Media: SBU behind assassination of collaborator in occupied Luhansk
Oleg Popov was killed in a car bombing near Avanhard Stadium in central Luhansk on Dec. 6. He served as a deputy in Moscow’s proxy government in occupied Luhansk Oblast.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

"Russian special services should get used to the fact that our people are everywhere. Even in distant Buryatia," the source told Ukrainska Pravda. The area around the bridge and the tunnel is around 5,000 kilometers from Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent has not been able to independently confirm the reports.

The man detained by the FSB is allegedly a 52-year-old Belarusian man. The FSB claimed he installed magnetic explosives on trains in Severobaikalsk in Buryatia, which were carrying petroleum products eastwards.

Severobaikalsk lies on the shore of Lake Baikal, around 270 kilometers west of the Severomuysky Tunnel and the Devil's Bridge, and is one of the stops along the route of the Baikal-Amur railway line.

The Belarusian was acting on the orders of another Belarusian living in Lithuania, whose work was coordinated by the Ukrainian special services, the FSB claimed.

The suspect allegedly admitted to installing the devices on behalf of his contact in Lithuania for a monetary reward.

There is no way to independently verify this information. Russia does not provide transparent access to its legal system, and international human rights organizations have long detailed rampant abuse in prisons, as well as the use of torture to coerce confessions.

Ukraine war latest: Russian-linked ex-lawmaker Kyva assassinated outside Moscow
Key developments on Dec. 6: * Russian-linked former lawmaker Kyva assassinated outside Moscow * US charges 4 Russian soldiers with war crimes against American in Ukraine * Blinken announces ‘one of last’ defense aid packages unless Congress passes further funding * Reuters: EU orders only 60,00…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:57 AM

Kuleba: Allies not pushing Ukraine to start talks on freezing war.

"Our allies are not asking us to start talks with Russia in order to freeze the war - neither when we meet (Western) delegations nor at closed meetings," he said. "Those who suggest a frozen conflict argue that they are acting in the best interests of Ukraine and the world, but in reality they are helping (Russian dictator Vladimir) Putin and ignoring what today's Russia is."
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:02 PM

Controversial judge's son wanted on murder charges.

The suspect's father was a judge of the Kyiv District Administrative Court (OASK), which has been involved in major corruption scandals. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill on the court's dissolution in December 2022.
3:45 PM

Politico: EU Justice Commissioner eyes top job at Council of Europe.

The European Union's top justice official, Didier Reynders, is hoping to become the next head of the Council of Europe, the continent's leading human rights organization, Politico reported on Jan. 7, citing an unnamed Belgian official and a member of Reynders' political party.
3:33 PM

Parliamentary committee supports firing MP Bezuhla from key security post.

The Ukrainian parliament's Committee on Rules of Procedure supported a resolution to dismiss Mariana Bezuhla, a member of parliament from President Volodymyr Zelensky's party, from her post as deputy head of the National Security and Defense Committee, lawmaker Yaroslav Zhelezniak said on Jan. 8.
2:18 PM

Ukrainian Mig-29 pilot dies during mission.

Vladyslav Zalistovskyi, a 23-year-old MiG-29 pilot known by the call sign "Blue Helmet," died during a combat mission, the Defense Ministry's news channel Armiia TV reported on Jan. 8.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.