Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Council of Europe, United Nations, Human rights, Russian censorship
Edit post

Russia designates Register of Damage against Ukraine as undesirable organization

by Sonya Bandouil February 7, 2025 9:05 PM 1 min read
Russian forces launched Uragan multiple rocket launchers against the civilian population of Oleksiievo-Druzhkivka on April 5, 2023. (Photos: General Prosecutor's Office / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Justice Ministry declared the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine an "undesirable organization" on Feb. 7.

This was announced on the Russian Justice Ministry’s website.

The register, established under the Council of Europe and based on a UN General Assembly resolution, aims to document war-related damage as a step toward compensating victims.

This designation applies to foreign and international NGOs that Russian authorities view as a threat to national security or constitutional order.

The Russian government designated a record 65 organizations as "undesirable" in 2024.

There are now 187 organizations categorized as "undesirable" by the Russian government.

Russian singer who spoke out against war in Ukraine dies after allegedly falling from window during police raid
Singer Vadim Stroykin reportedly fell from the window of his 10th-floor apartment while officers were investigating an alleged donation to Ukraine’s Armed Forces.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
5:43 PM

Bucha massacre suspect becomes top official in Russian region.

As a platoon commander at the 76th Airborne Assault Division, Mussagaleyev allegedly participated in Russia's brutal occupation of Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, in February and March 2022, according to the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU). Hundreds of civilians were massacred by Russian troops in Bucha at the time.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.