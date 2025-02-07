Russia designates Register of Damage against Ukraine as undesirable organization

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia’s Justice Ministry declared the Register of Damage Caused by Russian Aggression against Ukraine an "undesirable organization" on Feb. 7.

This was announced on the Russian Justice Ministry’s website.

The register, established under the Council of Europe and based on a UN General Assembly resolution, aims to document war-related damage as a step toward compensating victims.

This designation applies to foreign and international NGOs that Russian authorities view as a threat to national security or constitutional order.

The Russian government designated a record 65 organizations as "undesirable" in 2024.

There are now 187 organizations categorized as "undesirable" by the Russian government.