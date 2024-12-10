Russia could swap North Korean soldiers for Su-27s and MiG-29s, US officer says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may have transferred MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets to North Korea in exchange for North Korean soldiers, Admiral Samuel Paparo, commander of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said on Dec. 8, according to Aviation Week Network.

Paparo also noted that North Korea likely seeks additional military capabilities from Russia, including ballistic missile technology, reentry vehicles, submarine technology, and air defense systems.

Aviation Week highlighted that the transfer of MiG-29s and Su-27s would significantly upgrade North Korea’s air force, which currently relies on aging Soviet-era aircraft.

Defense Express says North Korea possesses 18 MiG-29s, 34 Su-25s, and a variety of older MiG models, many of which may be non-operational.

According to the publication, the extent of Russia’s aircraft transfers will depend on its current inventory, which reportedly included 185 MiG-29 and Su-27 as of early 2024.

North Korea’s strengthening military ties with Russia have drawn international scrutiny. During a Nov. 30 meeting with a Russian defense delegation, Kim Jong Un reaffirmed North Korea’s "invariable support" for Russia’s war in Ukraine.

This cooperation has also included the deployment of North Korean soldiers.

The Ukrainian National Resistance Center reported that North Korean troops, numbering between 10,000 and 12,000, have been stationed at observation posts and checkpoints in Russia's Kursk Oblast.