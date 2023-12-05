Skip to content
Russia claims Ukrainian drones shot down over Crimea

by Dmytro Basmat December 5, 2023 7:41 AM 2 min read
Yalta, Crimea, on June 18, 2023. Illustrative purposes only. (Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian air defense allegedly shot down 35 Ukrainian drones over the Crimean peninsula around 6:00 a.m. Moscow time on Dec. 5, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed in a post on Telegram.

The Defense Ministry said that 13 drones were intercepted over the waters of the Azov Sea, but did not say where the other drones may have been shot down. Previous unconfirmed reports indicate that the drones may have been intercepted near the cities of Kerch and Feodosia.

Earlier in the night, Russian officials announced the closure of the Crimean Bridge, calling on those stuck on the bridge to "remain calm and follow instructions."

It is unclear as to whether the alleged attacks have resulted in any casualties or structural damage, and the Kyiv Independent cannot verify any of claims by the Russian Defense Ministry.

The Crimean Bridge, which connects the occupied peninsula to Russia's mainland, has been a target of Ukrainian attacks in Crimea.

In July, Ukrainian forces struck the Crimean Bridge with sea drones, causing an explosion that damaged the bridge. Previously in October 2022, the bridge was the target of another attack as a truck packed with explosives detonated on the bridge near a tanker train, triggering a chain reaction.

President Zelensky has previously said that the Crimean Bridge is a legitimate target for Ukraine and must be "neutralized."

